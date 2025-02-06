Cold water shock for Movistar customers: they didn't expect this setback

Customers of Movistar have recently been in for a big surprise, and not exactly a pleasant one. The company had announced a few days ago a promotion that promised access to all football for the next six months for just 25 euros a month.

This offer caused a lot of excitement among users. Especially among those football fans who were already Movistar customers. However, some of them encountered an unexpected setback that left many disappointed.

The promotion in question was exclusively aimed at customers who were already part of Movistar. To access it, it was necessary to have the Movistar Plus package, which costs 13 euros a month. Therefore, the total price to enjoy all football for half a year, with the 25-euro offer, was 38 euros.

Movistar offers some alternative

However, not everything was so simple for some customers who tried to take advantage of this offer. Many were surprised when trying to subscribe to the all-football service for 25 euros. From Movistar, they were informed that those who were already subscribed to the LaLiga package could not access the promotion.

This has caused great disappointment. Many who thought they could enjoy football at a lower price found themselves excluded from the offer.

Fortunately, Movistar has offered an alternative for these customers. Those who already have the LaLiga package can access the full pack of all football, but not at the promoted 25 euros. Instead, they can enjoy the service for a reduced price of 35 euros a month.

It is important to note that the football offer for 25 euros a month with Movistar will be available only until next February 11. Therefore, those who still wish to subscribe must do so before that date. If you are a customer of the operator and were thinking of taking advantage of this offer, you still have time.

The setback some users face

The football offer for 25 euros a month seemed to be an excellent opportunity for many Movistar customers. But some encountered a setback when trying to subscribe.

The inability to access the promotion if they already have the LaLiga package has caused some frustration among users. Nevertheless, the alternative of subscribing to the full pack of all football for 35 euros remains a valid option.