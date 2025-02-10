Electricity Price Today, Tuesday, February 11, by Hour: When It's Most Expensive and Cheapest

The average electricity price for this Tuesday, February 11, 2025, is 133.16 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Monday, it's a slight decrease of just 6.58 euros. This is because, on February 10, the average electricity rate was 139.74 euros per MW/h.

A new setback for Spanish consumers, who will have to plan their electricity consumption very carefully. In fact, the data provided by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) clearly shows this situation. In the most expensive time slot on Tuesday, the price per MW/h will soar above 194 euros.

Electricity Price Today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Hour by Hour

The worst part is that even in the cheapest time slot of the day, the price per MW/h won't drop below 100 euros. Despite everything, there will be two time slots where the rates will be somewhat more economical. Although it's nothing extraordinary, they will be slightly lower prices than in the rest of the slots.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 4:00 to 5:00, we find the cheapest price of the entire Tuesday: 106.01 euros per MW/h. In the next slot, from 5:00 to 6:00, the price per MW/h will be 107 euros. During the day, from 12:00 to 13:00, the MW/h will cost 109.99 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00, it will drop to 107.5 euros.

04:00 - 05:00: 106.01 €/MWh.

05:00 - 06:00: 107 €/MWh.

12:00 - 13:00: 109.99 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 107.5 €/MWh.

When Will Electricity Be Most Expensive on Tuesday?

Regarding the highest prices of the day, between 7:00 and 8:00, the MW/h will cost 150.79 euros, already a fairly high price. In the next slot, from 8:00 to 9:00, the MW/h will cost 159.06 euros. Finally, from 9:00 to 10:00, the price per MW/h will drop to 146.54 euros.

08:00 - 09:00: 159.06 €/MWh.

18:00 - 19:00: 174.57 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 190 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 194.5 €/MWh.

In the afternoon, from 18:00 to 19:00, the MW/h will cost 174.57 euros, although it will rise significantly more. In the next slot, from 19:00 to 20:00, the cost per MW/h will already be 190 euros. However, the most expensive rate of the entire day is found from 20:00 to 21:00, when the MW/h will have a price of 194.5 euros.