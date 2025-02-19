Vodafone Warning: If They Tell You This Over the Phone, Hang Up Immediately or It Will Cost You

Fraudulent calls are becoming an increasingly common threat. In recent weeks, a new type of scam has emerged that particularly affects Lowi customers, the second brand of Vodafone. If you are a customer of this operator, it is essential to be alert to fake calls that could jeopardize your personal and financial information.

Criminals are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to deceive users. In this case, they have started making fraudulent calls that appear to come from Vodafone. In these communications, the scammers inform users of an alleged 14-euro increase in their monthly mobile phone bill.

Moreover, this increase will be applied imminently. The goal of these calls is none other than to obtain personal and confidential information from users, whether it be card numbers, bank details, and other keys that criminals can use for their own benefit.

| Vodafone, Lowi, Progressman, en.e-noticies.cat

Vodafone Confirms the Scam

Fortunately, many users have started to alert about this type of fraud. One of them shared their experience on social media, where they mentioned receiving a call from a supposed Lowi representative, announcing the increase. However, not believing the call's authenticity, they decided to verify the information directly with the operator.

Upon contacting Lowi's customer service, the user received confirmation that there was no increase. In reality, it was an attempted scam. The company's representatives also assured that they have no plans to make any price increases in the near future.

Tips to Avoid the Trap

If you receive a call informing you of changes in your rates, such as a 14-euro increase in your bill, it is crucial not to react immediately. Instead of providing any information, hang up the call and follow these steps.

First, contact Lowi directly. If you are a customer, you can reach them at 121, and if not, at 1456.

| Dean Drobot, Lowi

The next step is to verify the information on Lowi's website. There you will find the frequently asked questions, where they confirm that their rate prices are "forever." They also assure that any changes in rates will be communicated exclusively by email, never by phone.

It is important not to share your banking information, card numbers, or passwords with anyone who contacts you by phone, especially if you are not sure the call is legitimate. Remember that scammers often create a sense of urgency to make you make hasty decisions.

The scam affecting Lowi customers is not an isolated case. Every day, phone frauds are more common, and criminals are increasingly prepared to manipulate users. Therefore, it is crucial that customers of Vodafone and other operators are informed about the risks of these scams.