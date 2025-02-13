Neither Zubimendi nor Marc Casadó, Hansi Flick has already chosen who will be his next starting midfielder for the upcoming official season. In fact, Barça already confirms everything and even dares to confirm that this pivot will sign with the club until June 30, 2029. Flick wanted a new pivot and Barça has worked to provide it before the start of the next summer transfer window, crucial for the team's evolution.

Zubimendi was one of the candidates to sign for Barça, but the Spanish pivot, who remains a starter at Real Sociedad, is very likely to sign for Madrid. Barça forgets about signing Zubimendi and also forgets about signing Joshua Kimmich, who will renew his contract with the German Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Barça and, above all, Hansi Flick, highly value Marc Casadó, but they assure that he has just the right level to be a starter in all official matches.

| Instagram

Flick will continue betting on Marc Casadó, but behind closed doors, he is already working on what will be the big signing of the next transfer window in Barça's key. Neither Zubimendi nor Marc Casadó will take the helm of the culé midfield, as Flick has surprised everyone with a signing that has caused many surprises. The main affected will be Marc Casadó, who was left stunned upon learning that the new pivot of Barça will sign with the club led by Flick until at least 2029.

Flick Says Goodbye to 2 Names: Neither Zubimendi nor Marc Casadó, His New Pivot Is Already Signed and Signs Until 2029

Flick has been very clear with President Joan Laporta: it will be necessary to sign experienced talent to make Barça a serious contender to win titles. While it is true that Barça is still alive in all competitions, in these last few days it has become clear that the squad is short and that signings will be needed. In this line, Barça is thinking of names like Kimmich or Martín Zubimendi, but Flick has already closed another secret signing for next summer: it is closed and will sign until 2029.

Neither Zubimendi nor Marc Casadó, Flick has been very clear and direct with Joan Laporta: he has asked him to close a signing and that, like Cubarsí, sign until 2029. For Flick, it is as important to sign talent as it is to sign projection: "Flick always asks us to bet on the young, so that's what we will do," confirm sources from FC Barcelona to this digital.

Zubimendi, Canceled: Flick Chooses His New Pivot, Marc Casadó KO, Signs Until 2029

The signing of Martín Zubimendi is completely canceled, while Marc Casadó was left stunned upon learning the latest news in Barça's key. All young talents are renewing, but there is one who has not yet done so and who will be the next to do so: signed until 2029, new starting pivot for Flick. Barça's priority was to strengthen the midfield and, above all, to do so with young talent that would increase the team's 'life expectancy' in the long term, something that will happen.

Martín Zubimendi had a verbal pre-agreement with Barça, but after Xavi Hernández's departure, Barça deactivated contacts for the Real Sociedad midfielder. At this current point in the season, Hansi Flick has drawn a clear conclusion and Barça already knows it: it will be vital and central to sign a pivot during this market. Hansi Flick wanted to observe Marc Casadó's progress, but he has realized that he needs a quality replacement.

As we have been developing, Barça forgets about Zubimendi and Marc Casadó and is already focusing on renewing the contract of a Barça gem. This is none other than Marc Bernal, who has a contract with Barça and who will start the next official season as a midfielder or starting pivot. For Flick, this will be the big signing: neither Kimmich nor Zubimendi nor Casadó, his starting pivot will be Marc Bernal.