Total Success, Xavi Wanted Them at Barça, Hansi Flick Said NO: 'Thank Goodness That...'

Hansi Flick's Arrival at Barça Has Brought Fresh Air, completely revitalizing the team and providing it with a very defined character. Flick has infused Barça with an offensive voracity that had only been seen during Guardiola's era. Now, Barça is much more direct and vertical than when Xavi Hernández was in charge, who had a much more conservative style.

One of the most significant changes is Hansi Flick's ability to revive those who seemed finished under Xavi. No one doubts the impact of Xavi Hernández at Barça: in two seasons he won a League and a Spanish Super Cup, in addition to giving opportunities to several young players. Under the Terrassa native's management, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Fermín López, and Alejandro Balde made their debuts.

| Europa Press

Revived by Flick

However, unlike the German coach, Xavi Hernández was barely able to optimize the resources he had at his disposal in the squad. Hansi Flick's presence highlights that the coach's role does matter. The German has managed to improve the performance of certain players who have the potential to be stars like Raphinha and Pedri, players who did not show the same consistency under Xavi.

Flick has proven to be a specialist in optimizing the squad: in a Barça that has barely been able to sign new players, he has worked effectively to recover several players who were not considered by Xavi. The best example is Marc Casadó, who barely played four matches under Xavi Hernández. The difference with Hansi Flick is enormous, the Catalan records 6 assists in the 30 matches he has already accumulated this season.

| E-Noticies

Another case reflecting Hansi Flick's influence is the Basque center-back Íñigo Martínez, from dispensable under Xavi to indispensable under Flick. The German coach considers him key for his experience, talent with the ball, and concentration to execute the offside trap. Flick has managed to assemble a central pair with spectacular performance, combining Íñigo's experience with the young talent of Pau Cubarsí.

But beyond the successes with players already in the squad, Hansi Flickalso made the right call by rejecting 2 players that Xavi Hernández had wanted for a long time. Although they might have seemed like very positive operations for the Catalan club, Flick decided he didn't want them and time is proving him right.

Hansi Flick Canceled 2 Signings Xavi Wanted

During his time as coach at Barça, Xavi Hernández requested the signings of Gündogan and Bernardo Silva. The German midfielder ended up arriving, but the Portuguese did not. However, when Flick took over the bench, everything changed.

Time has proven the German coach right by not putting any obstacles in the way of Gündogan's move to Guardiola's City. On the other hand, he canceled any possibility of Bernardo Silva's arrival, a signing requested by Xavi in his day. Hansi Flick has also been right in this decision considering the poor performance of the Portuguese midfielder at Manchester City this season.