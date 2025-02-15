Neither Pedri Nor Casadó, Flick Needs Him: Top Reinforcement, He'll Be with Barça Until 2029

With Flick's Arrival, Barça Has Risen from Its Ashes: The team is alive in all competitions showing good performance. One of the keys to the German coach's success lies in the midfield, where he has found in Casadó the pivot figure that was so needed. Sergio Busquets's departure created a void in that position that was difficult to fill.

Xavi Hernández had already tried several alternatives to replace Sergio Busquets, including placing Christensen in this position. However, Flick arrived and directly took a chance with Marc Bernal and Casadó, two talents from La Masia that he didn't hesitate to use. Remember that for the culé play style, the pivot is the position where everything is cooked.

Flick Creates a Dream Midfield

Flick knows that dominating the midfield is essential to control matches. To do so, he has trusted Casadó and Pedri, who are delivering a great performance.

Casadó has shown great maturity and surprising technical quality, his vision of the game is exceptional. Meanwhile, Pedri has proven to be one of the best midfielders in the world despite his youth. His vision of the game, his ability to filter passes, and his dribbling skills make the Canary Islander a standout player.

However, despite how well Pedri and Casadó are doing, Flick is aware that he needs a more defensive profile. In this regard, he counts on Marc Bernal for the next season.

Marc Bernal Holds the Key

In the summer, during the tour of the United States, Flick found that quite a few first-team players were unavailable. Instead of complaining, he chose to draft several players from the reserve and youth teams. Among those chosen was Marc Bernal, who became the highlight of the preseason.

Marc Bernal earned a starting spot at Barça, but an unexpected and serious injury sidelined him from Flick's plans. At the beginning of the season, Bernal tore the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee. An injury that will keep him out until the next season.

However, despite his injury, Barça reacted quickly by renewing the player until 2029, showing him absolute confidence for the future. He is currently in the process of recovery. Marc Bernal, at just 18 years old, is one of Barça's strong promises and Flick eagerly awaits his return for the next season.