Lamine Yamal, cockier than ever, makes it clear to Real Madrid: 'My new j...'

Lamine Yamal has become one of the best players in the world. This season has been his breakthrough in the elite, with impossible goals and performances to remember. He is still only 17 years old (17 años): he won't come of age until next July 13.

His emergence has become a true revolution, and at Barça they are fully aware of the treasure they have in their hands. That's why Laporta has been working on his contract renewal for some time: he doesn't want to see Lamine Yamal wearing any jersey other than Barça's. He has already rejected offers as striking as PSG's last summer, which offered 250 million.

| @FCBarcelona_es

To avoid risks, the board led by Laporta has already secured his future with a contract renewal worthy of the circumstances: Lamine Yamal will be a Barça player until 2031. No one doubts his enormous quality, but some criticize his somewhat cocky attitude. However, while others like Vinícius receive criticism for their controversial attitudes, Lamine seems to do it more naturally, which doesn't provoke as much antipathy.

Lamine Yamal "mocks" Real Madrid's new signing

The Barça striker would do well to be extremely careful with his gestures and words, considering that he is in the spotlight: everything he says will be commented on. In this regard, Lamine Yamal has become the absolute protagonist because of what happened during the Spanish National Team's training camp. The Barça winger has made headlines for a curious exchange on social media with Real Madrid's recent signing, Dean Huijsen.

Lamine Yamal got carried away when commenting on a photo of both during a National Team training session. While Huijsen called Lamine "my son", the Barça striker went a step further. The future "10" of Barça replied with a playful comment that did not go unnoticed by Real Madrid fans: "my new toy", he said without thinking too much about it.

Lamine Yamal to Huijsen: "My new toy"

The exchange of messages between Huijsen and Lamine Yamal quickly went viral, generating various interpretations on social media. For some, it was a fun tease between two young players and National Team teammates. For others, it was an early sign of the future rivalry between Barça and Real Madrid.

In any case, both protagonists have taken it as a fun episode that shows the positive and relaxed atmosphere within the Spanish National Team. They are very young footballers who will undoubtedly mark an era in Spanish soccer and in their respective teams. Both will face each other for years on the field, so it's positive that they keep this good relationship.