Ferran Torres tells Barça's black sheep: 'You'll be just fine at Valencia'

Barça's season has been one to remember. The big stars, such as Lamine Yamal and Pedri, have stepped up at key moments. In addition, Hansi Flick has also brought back players who seemed lost, like Raphinha or Frenkie de Jong.

The overall performance has been so positive that even the less regulars have contributed. Eric García and Ferran Torres have played an essential role in the culé scheme. In particular, Ferran Torres's case deserves a detailed analysis due to his progression and importance in the team: His evolution has been key to understanding the season's successes.

Ferran Torres goes from substitute to essential pillar for Barça

Ferran Torres started the season as one of the least used players by Hansi Flick. However, his strong performance made him gain prominence and he even benched Lewandowski in some matches. With 19 goals and 7 assists, Ferran has proven to be indispensable for Barça.

However, due to his strong campaign, rumors about a possible departure haven't stopped. Clubs like Aston Villa and AC Milan have shown interest, but Hansi Flick has stopped any operation. His message is clear: Ferran Torres isn't leaving, he will remain part of the culé project.

Not everyone will be as lucky as Ferran Torres

While Ferran Torres is consolidating himself, another Barça player is living a very different reality. Iñaki Peña, the team's third goalkeeper, has fallen into complete ostracism. His lack of minutes has caused a lot of tension in the culé locker room this season, so much so that his departure has already been confirmed, now only his destination remains to be known.

Celta and Galatasaray showed interest in the past, but in recent hours a new option has emerged. Valencia, who are looking for a goalkeeper to replace Mamardashvili's absence, have set their sights on Iñaki Peña. The offer has reached Ferran Torres, a native of Valencia, who has advised him to go to Mestalla.

Ferran Torres and his advice for Iñaki Peña

Ferran Torres knows that Valencia is a more suitable environment for Iñaki Peña. There he will be able to regain confidence and play regularly, something essential for his career. In addition, it should be remembered that Barça's current goalkeeper is a native of Alicante, so he would surely like to play at Mestalla.

Barça and Valencia are in negotiations, and Peña's future seems headed toward Mestalla. The possible move would be beneficial for all parties: The goalkeeper is looking for minutes, Valencia strengthens their goal, and Barça adjusts their squad.