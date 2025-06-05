Better and cheaper than Marcus Rashford: Hansi Flick gives the green light to the former Betis player

Marcus Rashford has become one of Barça's main targets to strengthen their attack. The English winger, owned by Manchester United, is looking to change clubs, but he only accepts going to Camp Nou. Deco already tried to finalize his signing last January, but he ultimately went on loan to Aston Villa.

During the second half of the season, Marcus Rashford has shown an acceptable performance under Unai Emery's management. In 26 matches, he has scored 4 goals and provided another 4 assists: a figure that would surely improve with Hansi Flick in charge. The German coach dreams of his addition, but he is aware of Manchester United's high demands, as they are asking for €40 million to let the fast English winger leave.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick stops Marcus Rashford's signing

Given the high amount demanded by Manchester United, Hansi Flick has decided to stop Marcus Rashford's signing. He believes that paying €40 million for a player who hasn't performed at his highest level recently is a risk. Flick wants efficiency and quality at a reasonable price, so he has changed his target and is now focused on an striker who has shined at Betis this season.

However, Hansi Flick hasn't closed the door to Manchester United. He knows that the negotiation for Marcus Rashford could open up other more interesting opportunities. In that context, Flick has requested to evaluate another player, also from United, but with a recent past in LaLiga, specifically at Betis.

Antony: the former Betis player who convinces Hansi Flick

The name that has gained momentum is Antony, the Brazilian winger who played the second half of the current season on loan at Betis. Unlike Marcus Rashford, Antony has left a much more positive impression in Spain. In 26 matches, he has scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists, numbers that prove his great impact.

Antony arrived in Seville in January and quickly connected with the verdiblanca fans. His speed, ability to unbalance, and goal-scoring capacity have been decisive for Betis this season. These attributes haven't gone unnoticed by Hansi Flick, who sees Antony as a very interesting option for Barça.

Manchester United has set a price of €30 million for Antony, ten million less than for Marcus Rashford. This financial difference and the proven performance make the Brazilian a more viable alternative for Barça. In addition, Antony has recent experience in LaLiga, which makes it easier for him to adapt to the culé playing style.