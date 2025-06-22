Xavi asked for his signing and Hansi Flick makes it happen: Italy's gem is heading to Barça

Barça is still searching for the perfect signing to complement its offensive trident, made up of Lamine, Raphinha, and Lewandowski. Although there has been intense talk about Nico Williams in recent hours, Barça isn't losing sight of other options. The search for an attacking profile that brings freshness and dynamism remains a priority in the market.

Beyond Nico Williams, Barça is also exploring the signing of one of the most sought-after forwards in European soccer, Marcus Rashford. The United forward fits the profile Hansi Flick is looking for, since he could bring mobility to the attack, something Robert Lewandowski needs. Although this option is still on the table, another name has started to gain momentum in recent hours.

Paulo Dybala, the gem of Serie A who could strengthen Barça

To the surprise of many, Barça has rekindled its interest in Paulo Dybala, one of the most outstanding players in Italian Serie A. The Roma forward has been one of the stars of the Italian championship, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists this current season. Dybala, who was already on Xavi Hernández's priority list a couple of years ago, could be one of Hansi Flick's bets to strengthen the culé attack.

A signing that could be possible if the conditions are met

Although Dybala isn't the only name being mentioned, his signing is more likely to materialize than in previous seasons. Some time ago, Xavi Hernández requested his signing, but the difficult financial situation of Joan Laporta's club halted the agreement.

However, now, the beloved German Hansi Flick is on the culé bench. Therefore, the possibility of the Argentine forward joining Barça is gaining a lot of momentum, as long as the right conditions are met.

For Paulo Dybala's signing to become a reality, Barça would need to part ways with some players to free up space in the squad. Pau Víctor and Pablo Torre have been mentioned as possible departures from the team, which would allow the Catalan club to move forward with Dybala's transfer. Despite the difficulties, rumors about this signing keep growing, and summer is still in its early weeks.