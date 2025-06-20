Breaking news, Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Fermín López: 'Goodbye Barça, they're giving him €100M'

Barça is looking to create salary cap space to sign Nico Williams and, as a result, will have to sell various footballers to achieve this. Fermín López is one of those best positioned to leave Barça during this summer transfer window. The attacking midfielder from Huelva, who renewed his contract with Barça until 2029, has a lot of market value and isn't an undisputed starter, which is why he has options to be transferred this summer.

Fermín López wants to stay at Barça, but he has a very tempting offer: Arabia and Zinedine Zidane are waiting for him with a contract worth 100 million euros for 5 seasons. In other words, Fermín López would earn €21.6 million ($20 million) net per season, amounts that only the biggest European stars receive, such as Robert Lewandowski. Barça knows that Fermín López is an indispensable piece for Flick, but they also recognize that if a very tempting offer arrives, they will have to accept it to create space for Nico Williams.

| Europa Press

In Arabia, they're willing to do anything for Fermín López, who has already communicated with Zidane to study a possible departure from Barça. Fermín López knows he won't be a starter and that, with Nico Williams's arrival, he will lose a lot of prominence, especially in the most important matches of the season. Flick is counting on Fermín López and has been very clear with the Huelva native: If he stays at Barça, he will play, but it's very likely his minutes will be limited.

Latest news, Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Fermín López: "Goodbye Barça, they offer him €108 million ($100M)"

Fermín López has a valid contract until 2029, but Barça considers that if a good offer arrives, he is one of the players most likely to leave this summer. "The transfer market is on fire, so anything can happen, especially if legends like Zinedine Zidane appear," Barça sources told "e-Notícies." Arabia has been sounding out Zinedine Zidane for weeks, and he has many options to accept an offer from Al-Nassr.

It is, precisely, Al-Nassr who wants to secure the signing of Fermín López, who would receive an out-of-market salary. In Arabia, they're willing to pay €97.2 million ($90 million) for Fermín López and, in addition, the Huelva player would earn €21.6 million ($20 million) net per season, record-breaking figures.

Barça assumes that the summer will be long and club executives assure that Fermín López's case will be much discussed. The transfer market is on fire and the latest Barça-related chapter has been led by Zinedine Zidane, who is looking to secure the signing of Fermín López soon.