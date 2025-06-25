Andreas Christensen tells Deco where he wants to play next year: there's a surprise

The future of Andreas Christensen at Barça is one of the hottest topics surrounding the Catalan club in this transfer market. The Danish center-back has been a valuable piece since his arrival at Barça, but his future remains quite uncertain due to several factors that could influence his continuity.

Andreas Christensen, known for his versatility, hasn't been able to show his talent either as a center-back or as a pivot. During the season, the defender suffered physical problems with his Achilles that prevented him from being consistently available. However, despite those difficulties, when he has played he has shown a high level, which has led to Hansi Flick requesting his stay.

| Europa Press

Deco and Laporta have other plans for Andreas Christensen

However, Barça's sporting management has a different vision. Deco, the sporting director, and Joan Laporta, the club's president, have other objectives in mind to strengthen the squad. According to reports, in order to sign Nico Williams, Barça will have to lighten their squad, and it seems that Andreas Christensen could be one of those sacrificed.

In recent days, several clubs have been mentioned as interested in Christensen's services. Among them, Newcastle stands out, as they've shown interest in signing him, and Al-Nassr, which has submitted a €18 million offer. However, the player himself has told those close to him that he doesn't want to go play in Saudi Arabia; the Newcastle option doesn't fully convince him either.

Because of this, his destination seems clear. Andreas Christensen has another offer on the table that's much more attractive. In addition, Barça would receive €8 million for his transfer: we're talking about AC Milan.

Andreas Christensen targets AC Milan

Despite the offers he has received, AndreasChristensen prioritizes the AC Milan option as his possible next destination. The Italian club has shown great interest in signing the Danish center-back, and Christensen wouldn't be opposed to this transfer.

However, the defender has made it clear that his priority is to stay at Barça, as long as he's guaranteed an important role in the team. Something that, for now, seems complicated. Deco confirmed that Barça have five center-backs and that one must leave: all signs point to Christensen.

His future will depend on the decisions Barça make in the coming days. Although his desire is to continue at the club, the financial pressure and the need to strengthen other positions in the squad could lead to the player saying goodbye to Barça. Andreas Christensen targets AC Milan.