Xabi Alonso tells Florentino Pérez to his face: 'He's spectacular, we need him'

Xabi Alonso has returned to Real Madrid, this time as coach. His time as a footballer left a mark at Bernabéu and now he wants to win over the fans from the bench. The mission isn't easy, especially after Carlo Ancelotti's inconsistent season.

Despite winning the Champions League last season, Ancelotti hasn't achieved any titles this year. This has been enough for Florentino Pérez to decide to dispense with his services. The demands at Real Madrid are at the highest level and Xabi Alonso already knows what he's up against.

Freedom to work, Xabi Alonso's priority in Madrid

The Spanish coach is very clear that in order to succeed, he needs autonomy and freedom to manage the team. This aspect has become a key point in his first days at the club. Xabi Alonso wants to make it clear that his word and his vision will carry weight in the sports planning.

However, this stance has already caused tensions with Florentino Pérez. The relationship between coach and president will be key for Real Madrid's future. The first frictions have arisen over sporting and squad decisions.

The standoff between Xabi Alonso and Florentino Pérez

One of the main disagreements has been the future of Rodrygo. While Florentino Pérez is open to his possible departure, Xabi Alonso firmly argues that Rodrygo must stay. He believes the Brazilian is an essential piece for the project.

In his official presentation, Xabi Alonso didn't hesitate to praise the Brazilian: "Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player. He's a spectacular player and we'll need him", he stated with conviction. This message has given hope to the fans and to the player himself.

Rodrygo, an essential talent for Xabi Alonso and Madrid

Xabi Alonso's support for Rodrygo means the young Brazilian has a high probability of staying at Bernabéu. The coach's stance could tip the balance against the president's intention. This shows a Madrid divided regarding squad decisions.

Xabi is committed to boosting young talent and to giving confidence to the players he considers key. The defense of Rodrygo is a clear example of the new coach's strategy to revitalize the team.

Xabi Alonso faces a huge challenge. He must repeat the success of his time as a player and overcome the doubts caused by the last year without titles. His management of the locker room and his ability to work with freedom will be decisive.