Official, Eric García talks to Deco to sign: he already knows where he'll play in 2026

The current season for Eric García has had two clearly distinct phases: the first up until the winter transfer window, when he had few opportunities and several offers to leave. This situation, along with a couple of injuries, led many to believe that Eric could leave the club during the winter transfer window. He wasn't short of offers, as Girona, Real Sociedad, and Como were interested in his services.

However, everything changed after the Champions League match against Benfica. Eric García's outstanding performance, including a goal, was enough to halt his departure and secure him a regular spot in Flick's plans. Since then, in the second half of the season, Eric has excelled in all his performances.

A versatile and adaptable player, Flick has used him in several positions, and he has performed well in all of them. Whether as a pivot, center-back, or full-back, Eric García has played at a high level, but his contract ends next year (2025), and this has led to a meeting with Deco. Laporta already warned: the club doesn't want players starting the new season with contracts expiring in 2026.

Eric García's contract renewal is already underway

His future seemed far from Camp Nou just a few months ago, but now Eric García has fully earned his contract renewal. The Catalan center-back's transformation has been crucial in Barça's change of direction. In 2025, Eric has been decisive in both penalty areas despite playing as a defender, earning the reward of his continuity.

In this regard, Deco, who is in charge of sports planning, has already met with Eric García to finalize his contract renewal. Specifically, Eric will renew until 2029 and improve his financial terms. All parties involved have agreed to the deal, which will become official in the coming days.

a magical and intense 2025 for Eric García

This season has been the one in which Eric García has played the most matches since becoming a professional. He has played in 45 matches, 34 hrs. 4 min. (2,104 min.) of effective playing time, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. These include crucial goals, such as the one in Lisbon that tied the match at four before Raphinha achieved the miracle of victory.

The difference between 2024 and 2025 is enormous: in 2024, he ended up playing 13 out of 25 possible matches, while in 2025, he played 29 out of 32. Hansi Flick has always valued Eric García's versatility and has trusted his abilities. His dedication and commitment are undeniable: Eric's future lies at Camp Nou, and his contract renewal could become official in the coming weeks.