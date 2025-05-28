Fabrizio Romano gives Iñigo Martínez great news: 'Goodbye Barça, everything's ready'

The start of the transfer market is just around the corner and Fabrizio Romano is paying close attention to what's happening. The renowned journalist, an expert in transfers, is experiencing his busiest days of the year amid news and rumors. Romano has a high success rate in his predictions, and on many occasions, he ends up confirming the most interesting moves before those directly involved do.

In recent days, Fabrizio Romano has been exclusively reporting on the progress in Lamine Yamal's contract renewal. Continuing with Barça's current affairs, Fabrizio has also published a very important and relevant piece of information for FC Barcelona's interests. This information directly affects Íñigo Martínez, as it seems Flick has requested the signing of a top-level center-back.

| Europa Press

In this regard, it should be noted that Íñigo Martínez has had a great season in the central axis alongside the young Pau Cubarsí. The "5" has ended up relegating Araújo to the bench and, at 33 years old, is experiencing his second youth. In addition, according to Fabrizio Romano's reports, Íñigo can breathe easy: the signing Flick had requested has been canceled, and he won't be coming to Barça.

Fabrizio Romano confirms it: Jonathan Tah won't play at Camp Nou

Last January, Deco met with the Leverkusen international center-back, Jonathan Tah, whose contract ends in June. The sporting director was truly immersed in his signing after receiving Hansi Flick's approval, who knows him perfectly. Everything seemed to indicate that Barça had reached an agreement with Tah for his arrival on a free transfer.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jonathan Tah has everything agreed with Bayern Munich and that he won't play at Camp Nou.

Jonathan Tah isn't waiting for Barça

The German center-back is staying in Germany, more specifically at Bayern Munich, the team he will join as a free agent. Jonathan Tah has grown tired of waiting for Barça and has finally decided to head to the German capital. If there are no surprises, the center-back will sign with the Bavarian club for the next 4 seasons.

Tah was one of the options Barça was considering to strengthen the defensive axis in case they lost one of their pieces. Deco's idea was to generate some interesting transfer to reinforce Barça's backline, but it hasn't been possible. Meanwhile, Íñigo Martínez celebrates the news that will allow him to keep his starting role next year.