Xabi Alonso asks for an €8M signing for Real Madrid: 'It's what we need'

Real Madrid is going through a crucial moment in its recent history. After Ancelotti's departure, Xabi Alonso has arrived to give the current situation a U-turn. Last season didn't meet expectations: the white team didn't show the level of play or the energy needed to be competitive in all competitions.

The defense suffered major absences with injuries to Militao and Carvajal, who weren't available for almost the entire season. In midfield, Kroos's retirement left a void that no one has been able to fill, affecting the balance. In addition, the attack didn't live up to expectations, with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo showing performances below the desired level.

Xabi Alonso requests key signings to improve Real Madrid

Due to these problems, Xabi Alonso has requested signings to strengthen several positions. In defense, the additions of Arnold and Huijsen have already been completed, and the signing of Carreras is expected to be made official in the coming days. These reinforcements are essential to improve defensive stability, which has been one of the club's biggest concerns in recent years.

In midfield, options such as Stiller, Zubimendi, Nico Paz, and Mastantuono are being considered, as they could bring new qualities to the team. However, Xabi Alonso also knows that he needs to strengthen the attack, where Ante Budimir is emerging as one of his main bets. The Osasuna forward has a release clause set at only 8 million euros, an affordable figure for the club.

Ante Budimir: the piece Xabi Alonso needs

Ante Budimir is a forward with a profile that would fit perfectly at Real Madrid. His ability to play with his back to goal and his goal-scoring instinct make him an attractive option for Xabi Alonso. At Osasuna, he has proven to be a key piece, finishing as the third top scorer in the championship, only behind Mbappé and Lewandowski.

With Joselu's departure, Real Madrid has lacked a reference forward who provides goals and presence in the opponent's box. Budimir, with his playing style and adaptability, could be the ideal reinforcement Xabi Alonso needs to offer more options in attack. This signing would be an important step to consolidate the group for next season.