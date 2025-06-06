Maximum anticipation at Barça over Fermín López's decision: Atlético already knows it

The growth of Fermín López has been truly astonishing. Just two seasons ago, he was playing on loan in Segunda RFEF with Linares, but now he has become a very important piece within Barça. Although he isn't an undisputed starter, he doesn't need to be to stand out, since he takes advantage of every minute he's given to show his quality.

Fermín has managed to earn his place in the first team with his versatility. He is a player who can perform several roles on the field, which makes him the perfect wild card for Hansi Flick. The German considers him very important for his plans.

| Europa Press

However, the reality is that Fermín López's constant appearances as a substitute have attracted the attention of major teams both in Spain and across Europe. Atlético, for example, dreams of his transfer. Barça's star has already confirmed his intentions for the future.

The numbers support Fermín López's quality

Last year, Fermín made his debut at the elite level under Xavi and surprised everyone with an outstanding performance. He not only stood out at FC Barcelona, but he was also key for the Spanish national team, with whom he managed to win the European Championship and gold at the Olympic Games. These achievements, which reflect his enormous talent, have given him great visibility in the world of soccer.

Despite these successes, Fermín hasn't had the prominence that many expected this season with Barça. However, his quality hasn't gone unnoticed by other major clubs such as Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid. Both teams have shown great interest in adding the Barça midfielder, which has prompted his response.

Fermín López makes up his mind and not everyone likes it

Recently, Fermín López surprised everyone with statements about his future. In an interview with RAC1, he stated that he doesn't intend to leave Barça: "I don't plan to leave, I'm very happy at Barça, it was my dream and I want to stay", he said. These words have shocked both Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United, who were hoping to secure his services.

This statement from Fermín has made it clear that his priority is to keep growing at Barça, the club where he has seen his dream come true since he was a child. Despite the interest from top-level teams, the midfielder has shown he is convinced that his future is at Camp Nou. His continuity marks an unexpected turn for the clubs that were seeking his signing, who will now have to rethink their strategies.