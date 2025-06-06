Luis de la Fuente is highly valued by everyone around him. Those who know him describe him as a special coach, but above all, as someone who seeks to keep happiness in his environment. This quality, which is hard to find, has allowed him to earn the respect and affection of players, coaching staff, and fans.

Barça, the big winner thanks to Luis de la Fuente

Yesterday, Spain faced France in a crucial match for a spot in the Nations League final. During this match, Lamine Yamal and Pedri were the main protagonists, with number "19" standing out in particular by scoring twice. This way, not only did Spain come out stronger, but also Barça, which remains essential in Luis de la Fuente's plans.

Luis de la Fuente's trust in Barça's core is evident. Throughout his tenure, he has kept several Barça players as the foundation of the Spanish national team. This relationship has grown even closer with the recent draft of six players from the Catalan club, confirming that Barça continues to be a key piece for him.

Joan García's signing: a masterstroke by Luis de la Fuente

Thanks to Luis de la Fuente, Barça has secured a key signing in the market. The club has acquired the services of Joan García, a promising goalkeeper, for €25 million, the amount stipulated in his release clause. However, this signing was achieved thanks to a strategic move by the coach, who prevented the clause from increasing.

If Luis de la Fuente had drafted Joan García for the Spanish national team, the clause would have risen to €30 million. This way, Barça has saved €5 million, which represents a significant financial benefit. Deco, the club's sporting director, will now have room to make another addition.

Barça benefits not only from the performance of its players in the Spanish national team, but also from the relationship with Luis de la Fuente. The coach has shown that he cares not only about Spain's well-being, but also about the clubs that provide talent to La Roja. This reaffirms him as a key figure for the future of both the national team and the teams that actively participate.