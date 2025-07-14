Xabi Alonso kicks Andreas Christensen out of Barça by negotiating a three-way transfer

Andreas Christensen's future seems to be decided. After a season plagued by injuries, especially to his Achilles, the Danish defender hasn't managed to establish himself in Flick's plans. Deco believes his time at Barça is over, but the Dane resists saying goodbye to Camp Nou: he has a contract until 2026 and wants to fulfill it.

However, although Andreas Christensen wants to stay and fight for a spot, neither Flick nor Deco see him as a key piece in the locker room. Faced with this scenario, Barça is already looking for solutions to force his departure this summer. To everyone's surprise, Real Madrid's new coach, Xabi Alonso, could have the solution.

Xabi Alonso's role in Andreas Christensen's departure

Xabi Alonso has in mind to strengthen Real Madrid's defensive line after what he saw at the Club World Cup. Dean Huijsen has made a great impression in the matches he has played, but his mere presence isn't enough. He needs another reliable center-back by his side, since neither Rüdiger nor Asencio offer much reliability.

In this regard, Xabi Alonso has considered Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool's center-back, as a solution. Real Madrid's initial plan was to wait until 2026, when Konaté's contract ends, in order to sign him for 0 euros. However, given the urgent need to strengthen the defensive area, the club could offer between 20 and 25 million to force his transfer this summer.

This scenario, in principle, shouldn't affect Andreas Christensen. However, Arne Slot, Liverpool's coach, believes that if Ibrahima Konaté signs for Real Madrid, Christensen should be his replacement.

A three-way agreement: Xabi Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Liverpool

If Liverpool decides to sell Ibrahima Konaté this summer, Arne Slot will need to find a replacement. This is where Andreas Christensen comes in. The Dane could return to the Premier League, leaving a significant sum of millions in FC Barcelona's coffers.

This three-way agreement could benefit all three clubs involved. Xabi Alonso would secure the services of Ibrahima Konaté. Liverpool could sign Andreas Christensen, and Barça would free itself from a player who isn't in its plans for next season.

It's clear that Andreas Christensen could leave Barça this summer and that Xabi Alonso plays a key role in this move, which generates a lot of interest regarding this move. Thus, the Catalan club hopes to obtain a financial benefit from the transfer. Meanwhile, Christensen would have the opportunity to start a new chapter in the Premier League.