Official, Jacobo Ramón gets tired of waiting and leaves Real Madrid: he already has a new team

After the Club World Cup, Real Madrid is fully focused on planning for next season. With Xabi Alonso in charge, the club has several major changes in mind, especially in defense. The coach has requested more quality reinforcements and Florentino Pérez has started working to sign Ibrahima Konaté and Álvaro Carreras.

This focus on defense will bring some departures from the squad. Ferland Mendy and David Alaba are two key players who could leave the club due to their recurring physical problems. In addition, another notable case is Jacobo Ramón, who is not part of Xabi Alonso's plans.

Jacobo Ramón packs his bags and says goodbye to Real Madrid

Although he has had some opportunities to show his worth, Jacobo Ramón hasn't managed to earn a spot in Real Madrid's rotation. With the arrival of new reinforcements like Huijsen and the pressure from Bernabéu, Jacobo's future at the club seems to be decided.

Despite his talent and potential, Jacobo Ramón has decided that the best thing for his career is to leave Real Madrid. The defender has received several offers from within LaLiga, but he has ultimately chosen to try his luck abroad. That's even though teams like Betis or Getafe have had him on their radar for a long time.

Jacobo Ramón's transfer is good for everyone

Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, will be Jacobo Ramón's chosen destination to continue his career. The Italian club is building a promising project for next season and the addition of Jacobo is an important piece in that plan. Although the transfer hasn't been officially announced yet, both parties have finalized the agreement and the announcement is expected in the coming days.

With this move, Jacobo Ramón hopes to gain prominence and playing time in Serie A, a league of great quality. The Real Madrid youth product has made this decision in order to grow after realizing that it would be very difficult for him to play at Bernabéu. His signing for Como offers him the perfect platform to prove his quality and continue his career in Europe.

In addition, it's very likely that, as in the case of Nico Paz, Jacobo Ramón's transfer will include an affordable buy-back clause. The figures of the agreement haven't yet been revealed, but they won't be too high, since Jacobo is valued at only one million euros despite his potential.