Lamine Yamal and Pedri, both players from Barça, have been two of the big names in these Nations League round of 16, but there has been a better player. In fact, Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has reached a preliminary agreement with this '9', considered one of the best players in this edition of the Nations League. Neither Pedri nor Lamine Yamal: Barça takes advantage of the international break to reach an agreement with a world-class center forward.

Lamine Yamal, like Pedri, is already one of the great stars of world soccer, but Barça wants to take advantage of the current good momentum to sign more standout talent. The goal of Barça, as we have been reporting in 'e-Notícies', is to strengthen the full-backs, but Joan Laporta never forgets the offensive area, key for next year. Hansi Flick wants to bolster the defense, but he also assumes that, if there is a chance to sign the MVP of the Nations League, it should be attempted immediately.

Barça Doesn't Want to Waste Time and has reaped many benefits from this March international break. The culer squad will return to work this Monday to prepare for the match against Osasuna, but Joan Laporta has been tirelessly studying the first advances of the summer transfer market. It was clear that he would speak out soon, but Barça acknowledges that everything has accelerated in the last few hours: "We can't let this signing slip away," sources from FC Barcelona explain.

Barça Reaches a Preliminary Agreement with One of the Great Stars of the Nations League: "Better Than Lamine Yamal and Pedri"

It's no secret that Barça, led by Joan Laporta and Deco, is looking for new forwards to improve their attack. Robert Lewandowski is assured of his continuity, but Flick has commented that, if the opportunity arises, he would want another center forward who can provide quality relief and rest. Said and done: Barça takes advantage of the Nations League to finalize the first details with one of the best forwards in the world.

Barça, led by Joan Laporta, continues to work with foresight and one of the objectives is to strengthen the squad coached by Hansi Flick. Barça's challenge is clear: improve the team's attack by closing new signings that, of course, raise the current level. In addition to finalizing the arrival of the Nations MVP, Barça confirms that he is a killer who will arrive for free, so the risk of the operation decreases.

Neither Lamine Yamal Nor Pedri: Barça Signs the Best Player of the Nations League, 80M€

Lamine Yamal and Pedri, both internationals with the Spanish National Team, have been important in the victory of Spain against the Netherlands, but Barça has been focused on another figure. In fact, Joan Laporta has been following the work of who, for many experts, is the great MVP of this edition of the Nations League.

We are talking about a star with a lot of experience, who is ending his contract, will not renew it, and has a proposal from PSG, a French club that dreams of signing him. Despite the proposal from PSG, the footballer in question wants to reject the offer to play for Barça, something that has begun to take shape during the Nations League. Joan Laporta already confirms, in 'petit comité', a preliminary agreement with the best player of this edition of the Nations League: signing on the way, neither Lamine Yamal nor Pedri.

Barça has taken advantage of this break and has closed an agreement with a center forward who has excelled with the Canadian national team in the CONCACAF Nations League. This is Jonathan David, current center forward of Lille, who is ending his contract and is close to finalizing his signing for Barça under Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta. David will arrive for free and would do so after being the great winner of the CONCACAF Nations League, a competition he completed by finishing in third place with the Canadian team.