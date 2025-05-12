Wojciech Szczesny raises alarms after El Clásico: 'I'm not going to hide that...'

Wojciech Szczesny has been Barça's strangest and most unexpected signing in recent times. The Polish goalkeeper, who had hung up his gloves just a few months ago, came out of retirement to join the Catalan team after receiving a call from Flick. His return to top competition was surprising to many, but little by little he has proven his worth with great saves.

At first, Wojciech Szczesny struggled to get into Barça's starting eleven, as Iñaki Peña was in great form after Ter Stegen's injury. However, thanks to Hansi Flick's trust, Szczesny had his chance to debut in the Spanish Super Cup. Since then, the Pole has more than earned the starting position, and has kept his spot even with Ter Stegen's recovery.

Wojciech Szczesny's future is more uncertain than ever

Hansi Flick's trust in Wojciech Szczesny has been complete, keeping him as the starter in all important matches. The Polish goalkeeper's performance has been key to providing security to the team and allowing Barça to keep their competitiveness. In light of this, the Catalan club's management is already working on his renewal, with the intention of having him beyond 2025.

However, despite the support from Flick and the management, Wojciech Szczesny has begun to show doubts about his future. Before the Clásico, he commented: "I'm at the end of my career, I will soon make a decision." After the culé victory, Szczesny broke down in tears on the field, showing that he may be living his last moments as a Barça player.

Wojciech Szczesny speaks out after the Clásico: "My future? I'm not going to hide that..."

Beyond the Polish goalkeeper's tears, what really worries the culé fans were his words after the match. Wojciech Szczesny spoke publicly when the Clásico ended and left his continuity hanging in the air. "My future? I'm not going to hide that I've been offered a two-year contract extension, but I have to decide with my family what is best for us."

Therefore, although the decision is not final, we might have seen the last minutes of Wojciech Szczesny in a Barça jersey. In the remaining league matches, we might see Ter Stegen in goal, as the German is the captain and is already recovered. In any case, it is evident that Szczesny's time at FC Barcelona will be remembered with great affection.