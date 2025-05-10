Ferran Torres has been a key player in Barça's attack since his arrival at the club in 2020. His ability to adapt to the culé playing style and his skill in scoring goals have established him as an essential piece. However, the decisions of Barça's management and coaching staff have cast doubt on his continuity in his usual role.

Barça is working on strengthening its forward line for the 2025/2026 season. With Hansi Flick as coach, the club seeks to incorporate a new winger to provide more options in attack. This arrival could reduce Ferran Torres's opportunities, who has been the team's third top scorer this season.

Luighi Hanri, the great Brazilian promise on Barça's radar

The young Brazilian Luighi Hanri, a 19-year-old forward from Palmeiras, has been one of the most mentioned names in the transfer market. Luighi Hanri has stood out as one of Brazil's greatest promises and has attracted the attention of major European clubs. Barça has identified him as an attractive option to strengthen the forward line, although his signing could diminish Ferran's prominence.

Luighi Hanri's arrival at Barça could pose a challenge for Ferran Torres. If the Brazilian joins the club, Ferran could see his playing opportunities reduced. Although he has proven his worth, the competition for a place in the team would be stronger, which could endanger his starting role.

Borussia Dortmund gets ahead of Barça

In an unexpected turn, Borussia Dortmund has shown strong interest in signing Luighi Hanri. Sources close to the German club have reported that the operation is advanced and could be finalized shortly. If this is confirmed, Barça would lose one of the most viable options to strengthen its attack.

The future of Ferran Torres at Barça remains uncertain, but the possibility of Hanri joining Borussia could be good news for him. If the Brazilian doesn't join Barça, Ferran would remain an important piece in Hansi Flick's scheme. However, the transfer market is always unpredictable, and the Spanish forward's future will depend on several factors.