Pablo Torre responds to Barça's unexpected proposal: 'It's a s...'

Barça bet on Pablo Torre three seasons ago, signing him for 5 million euros after his outstanding period at Racing de Santander. At just 19 years old, the Cantabrian midfielder was considered one of the brightest prospects in Spanish soccer. However, his career in the Ciudad Condal has not been the desired one.

In his first season, Torre alternated between the first team and the reserve team, without managing to establish himself in either. Faced with a lack of opportunities, he was loaned to Girona, where he also failed to secure a place. Back at Barça, his situation worsened: he is not in Hansi Flick's plans, and his departure seems imminent.

Barça seeks to keep control

Despite the lack of playing time for Pablo Torre, Barça's management, led by Laporta and Deco, is not willing to lose control over him. Therefore, they have proposed a contract renewal, which currently expires in 2026, followed by a loan to gain experience at another club. This strategy aims to preserve his market value and avoid a definitive departure without financial compensation, which would be detrimental to the club's finances.

The goal is for Torre to accumulate minutes at another team in LaLiga or Europe, thus having a better valuation in the future. As the seasons pass, Barça's intention is for the midfielder to return with greater maturity and experience, ready to compete for a spot in the first team.

Pablo Torre's response

After hearing Deco's proposal, Pablo Torre has shown an ambiguous attitude. Although he acknowledges that the offer is "a very good opportunity," he is unsure of what to do. He is aware that teams like Mallorca are interested in his transfer and doesn't want to close doors by renewing with Barça. Therefore, he finds himself at a crossroads: accept the proposed renewal and loan or seek a definitive exit that guarantees him more prominence.

Pablo Torre is also aware that if he decides to stay, he could continue living in the shadow of other more established midfielders at Barça. Although the renewal and loan would guarantee the continuity of his contract, the risk of not playing enough could still loom.