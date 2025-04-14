Neymar Fails and Deco Reacts, Will Sign His Successor for €120M: Raphinha, KO

Neymar's Figure Has Defined an Era at Barça. He arrived at the Catalan club as one of the world's soccer promises and quickly became a key piece for the team's successes. Alongside Messi and Luis Suárez, he formed an iconic trio, achieving titles like the Champions League in 2015 and several national championships.

| Redes sociales

However, his ambition and the temptation of receiving an astronomical salary at PSG led him to make a decision that surprised everyone. Neymar left Barça in 2017 for a record amount, around 222 million euros.

His time in Paris was promising at first, but soon the first signs of Neymar's decline began to appear. Constant physical problems and an off-field life that distracted him made it so he never managed to reach the level expected of him in the French capital. The deterioration of his career reached such a point that his adventure at PSG culminated with a shocking decision: he signed for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar Returns to Brazil and Looks at Barça

Neymar, after his adventure in Arabia, has returned to Santos, his first team, in search of feeling like a footballer again in Brazil. With that came rumors of a possible last dance at FC Barcelona. Some media indicated that the Catalan club was willing to consider his return, but under certain conditions: playing regularly and at a good level, as well as scoring 15 goals.

However, Neymar is not meeting any of those conditions. His performance remains inconsistent, and it seems his best era is behind him. In light of this situation, Deco, Barça's sporting director, has reacted.

Deco Wants the New Neymar

Deco's New Obsession Is Neymar's Successor: Désiré Doué, the young and skillful winger from PSG who has dazzled the world with his performances in Ligue 1. At just 21 years old, Doué has shown exceptional talent. His speed, dribbling ability, and vision make him one of the most desired promises in European soccer.

Barça is clear that Désiré Doué is the ideal profile to fill the spot Neymar left vacant years ago. According to leaks, Deco is willing to offer 120 million to sign the winger, as long as Raphinha ends up leaving Camp Nou. The '11' culé will receive significant offers this summer, and anything can happen.

FC Barcelona is clear that Neymar's era is already history, and Deco seeks to ensure that the future is well secured. Désiré Doué could be the player to mark a new stage at the club, a stage that begins with Neymar's definitive farewell.