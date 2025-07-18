What Lamine Yamal has done is unbelievable: Barça is forced to share it

Lamine Yamal is, without a doubt, the main protagonist in the current culé scene. At just 18 years old, the Rocafonda native has renewed his contract with Barça until 2031, securing his future at the club and earning a privileged place in the locker room. The board has trusted him with the legendary number "10" jersey, which Messi wore for years, so now, Lamine is definitely presented as the natural heir to the Argentine star.

There is no doubt about his potential. Throughout the season, Lamine Yamal has shown time and again his ability to shine, scoring goals, providing assists, and leaving renowned opponents behind. His ability to pull off impossible dribbles and his vision of the game have allowed him to make a difference in the most demanding matches.

| Europa Press, Redes sociales, E-Noticies

What Lamine Yamal does surprises everyone

Lamine Yamal has excelled on the world's biggest stages. In the Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan, the La Masia gem stood out with a memorable performance; at Bernabéu he left his mark. But he has not only made an impact with Barça, but also with the Spanish National Team.

With La Roja, Lamine stood out as the best with a stunning goal against France in the European Championship semifinals. That goal was a clear display of his technical quality and composure in front of goal, establishing his name as one of the great talents in world soccer.

Lamine Yamal also does it in training: the video everyone is talking about

What many do not know is that Lamine Yamal's magic is not only the result of his instinct in matches, but also of constant work in training. In Barça's latest session, he starred in a memorable move in which, with impressive speed, he got past Gavi and Lewandowski. He pulled off a dribble that literally left them on the ground, so the club had to share the image on their social media with a very forceful message: "Lamine makes no sense".

Lamine Yamal's move left those present at the training speechless, and it quickly went viral on social media. Barça did not hesitate to share this spectacular play, making it clear that they have one of the most promising players in the world in their hands. The culé fans, as expected, have been completely amazed by the young player's show of quality and individual technique.