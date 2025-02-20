Bruna Vilamala Says What Many Think About Jana Fernández: Message to Pere Romeu

Bruna Vilamala, former player of Women's Barça, maintains a strong bond with the club despite her new phase at Brighton & Hove Albion in England. Although her heart remains in Barcelona, Bruna doesn't forget her friend Jana Fernández from La Masia. They have known each other since they were very young and shared many years together, but fate has taken them down different paths.

Bruna Vilamala's Farewell to Women's Barça

Bruna Vilamala left Women's Barça with the goal of gaining experience and playing time outside the club. Her transfer to Brighton marked the end of her time at Barça, but in several interviews, she has mentioned how much she misses Barcelona and her former teammates.

| @brunavilamala

The player has made it clear that her love for Barça remains intact, and whenever she has the chance, she closely follows the team's matches. However, the new phase at Brighton is allowing her to grow as a footballer and continue her professional path.

Jana Fernández's Situation

Meanwhile Bruna found a new opportunity, Jana Fernández stayed at Barça, although with uncertainty about her future. For several months, the defender's continuity was in doubt.

Many speculated about her possible loan to another team, especially after Bruna took the path of leaving in search of more playing time. However, Jana decided to renew her contract with Women's Barça until 2026, which was great news for the club.

| Europa Press

Despite this, her situation remains uncertain, as the player hasn't achieved the regularity she desires in the first team. Many wonder if her development could benefit from more playing time, something Bruna Vilamala also firmly believes.

Bruna's Message to Pere Romeu

Bruna Vilamala hasn't missed the opportunity to talk about her friend Jana Fernández and defend her talent. In a message to Pere Romeu, Bruna highlighted her friend's qualities and the need for more opportunities.

"Jana is a defender with spectacular ball control and is very intense defensively," Bruna commented, emphasizing that the player has great potential that she hasn't been able to show yet.

In her opinion, Jana needs minutes on the field to demonstrate what she can do, and she is convinced that if not at Barça, she will succeed in any other team.

Bruna added that the "best Jana" is yet to be seen and that with more opportunities, she will shine. This message was a clear support for her friend, whom she considers a player with a bright future.