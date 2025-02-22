Official, It's a Bargain, Laporta Pays €9m Without Thinking: Héctor Fort Says Goodbye to Barça

Héctor Fort, a young prospect trained at La Masia, debuted last season under the direction of Xavi Hernández, leaving very positive impressions. At just 17 years old, he showed he was ready to compete at the highest level. However, upon turning 18 and gaining experience, his presence in the first team has notably decreased.

The current coach, Hansi Flick, seems not to count on Fort, as evidenced by the few minutes he has played this season. Meanwhile his direct competitor, Jules Koundé, has accumulated 2,854 minutes in all competitions, Fort has barely added 485 minutes. This abysmal difference reflects the German coach's preference for Koundé at right-back.

| E-Noticies

The Search for a New Right-Back

In light of this situation, president Joan Laporta has decided to strengthen the right-back position. For months, the option of bringing back Óscar Mingueza was considered. The Celta right-back was on Barça's agenda because he can return to Camp Nou for a modest price.

However, in recent hours, the name of Andrei Ratiu, a wing-back from Rayo Vallecano, has gained strength. Ratiu recently stood out in a match against Barça, showing he is ready to make the leap to a bigger club.

The Key Piece of Rayo Vallecano

Andrei Ratiu, 26 years old, has been a key piece in Íñigo Pérez's scheme at Rayo Vallecano. His physical strength and technical quality make him an ideal complement for Lamine Yamal on the right wing.

Additionally, his signing represents an economic opportunity for Barça, as his release clause is 25 million euros. However, according to recent reports, Laporta has managed to negotiate his incorporation for just 9 million euros, including the possible inclusion of a youth player in the operation.

Héctor Fort's Future

With the imminent arrival of Ratiu, Héctor Fort's future at Barça seems to be sealed. Hansi Flick has informed the young defender to look for a new team, as he is not in his plans for the remainder of the season.

Despite his potential, the lack of opportunities could lead Héctor Fort to consider several offers from other clubs in search of minutes and professional development.