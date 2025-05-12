Carles Porta's viral reaction after the Barça-Madrid clásico: do they smoke the same thing?

Carles Porta has become one of the most recognized public figures in Catalonia. The journalist, creator of the successful series Crims, has managed to win over his audience thanks to his unique style and critical perspective. But in addition, Carles is a great soccer fan and, specifically, of FC Barcelona.

He has always confessed his love for Barça, being a club member for years and passionately following the culé news. This feeling is something he has never hidden, and it is precisely what led him to react publicly after the Clásico. Carles Porta, outspoken, left a message on his social media that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Carles Porta points to the protagonists of the Clásico

Yesterday, after the thrilling Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid, Carles Porta was at it again. The match, which ended with a victory for the Catalans by 4-3, was full of emotions and controversies. Both teams gave their all on the field, but the referee's errors, Hernández Hernández, captured much of the attention.

In the stands, another protagonist also caught the eye. Travis Scott, the famous American artist, was present at the stadium as part of Barça's jersey sponsorship. The singer didn't disappoint, showing his enthusiasm excessively after the final whistle, which made many fans turn their attention to him.

Carles Porta asks the million-dollar question: Do they smoke the same thing?

In light of all this, Carles Porta couldn't stay silent. On his social media, the journalist shared a message that quickly went viral. "Hernández Hernández, Travis Scott, and Szczesny smoke the same thing?", Porta wrote.

This question, posed with a touch of irony, unleashed a flood of comments on social media. Carles Porta's reflection drew attention for its sharp tone. But also for its acumen in linking the referee's performance, Travis Scott's exuberance, and Szczesny's presence in a single comment.

Carles Porta's wit in capturing attention and provoking reflection was evident once again. His message became a topic of conversation on social media, reflecting the social criticism that often accompanies major soccer controversies. With his particular style, Carles Porta continues to show that, beyond his work as a journalist, he also knows how to make noise in the public sphere.