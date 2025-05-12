Gabriel Rufián says what many think about the referee of El Clásico: 'If Madrid...'

Yesterday a new edition of the Clásico was held between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, a key match for the outcome of LaLiga that Gabriel Rufián did not want to miss. Finally, the victory went to the culé side by 4-0 despite the controversial refereeing performance. Hernández Hernández became an involuntary protagonist: his controversial decisions caused discomfort in the culé team.

In soccer terms, Barça was clearly superior to Real Madrid and dominated practically for the entire ninety minutes. Hansi Flick's team scored four goals with great authority, showing their enormous offensive power. However, there could have been more if Hernández Hernández had not intervened.

| Europa Press

Hernández Hernández, protagonist of the Clásico

In the final minutes, with the result still in the air, the referee inexplicably disallowed a clear goalby Fermín López. According to his criteria, the ball hit the young culé player's hand at the start of the play. A decision that outraged the followers of the Catalan team.

Not only that, but the most striking thing happened minutes before Fermín's play. Hernández Hernández decided not to call an obvious penalty on Tchouaméni, who clearly touched the ball with his hand inside the area. A very clear action that left no room for doubt, except for the match's referee.

Gabriel Rufián points to Hernández Hernández

In this situation, Gabriel Rufián decided to react publicly. The Catalan politician is known for being sincere and direct. His social media were the chosen medium to express what many culé fans thought.

Gabriel Rufián did not hesitate to compare the two controversial actions of the match. In a first message, he wrote with evident irony: "One is a handball and the other is not because Tchouaméni is a goalkeeper". Rufián's sarcasm made it clear that, according to him, there was a double standard in refereeing.

But the politician did not stop there, and once the match was over, he continued to criticize Hernández Hernández. He did so with even more forcefulness and clarity: "If Madrid had tied, Hernández Hernández would call extra time and penalties", he stated through his social media. A devastating criticism that reflects the feeling of a large part of Barcelona fans.

It is clear that the performance of referee Hernández Hernández raised many blisters among Barça fans. Despite the Catalans' resounding victory, the general feeling was one of deep discomfort. They felt clearly harmed in decisive plays of the match, and Rufián gave voice to a sentiment widely shared in the culé environment.