The Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid has just ended, and the culés have taken an unforgettable 4-3 victory. The match started uphill for Hansi Flick's team, as in just fifteen minutes, Ancelotti's team was leading the scoreboard 2-0. It seemed impossible to reverse the situation, but Barça achieved what few believed, managing to come back brilliantly thanks to Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal, among others.

| Europa Press

The Clásico controversy

However, the culé victory has not been without refereeing controversy: Hernández Hernández has once again become the protagonist. Several decisions by the referee caused doubts and protests from both teams. No one was happy with his performance.

Mbappé is offside in the first goal, and in the second there is a prior foul on Lamine Yamal, but Hernández Hernández decided to ignore both actions. On the other hand, minutes later, Lamine scored, although the action was preceded by a possible handball by Frenkie de Jong. The referee was also not accurate in that play.

Ferran Torres, protagonist despite Hernández Hernández

Despite the questionable refereeing, the main figure of the match has been Ferran Torres. The "7" had to occupy the "9" position again due to Lewandowski's substitution. His performance was decisive, brilliant, and unstoppable for the white defense with three assists that contributed to the culé comeback.

However, Ferran Torres's performance could have been even more relevant if not for Hernández Hernández. Aurélien Tchouaméni, who struggled a lot against Ferran, should have been sent off in a key action during the first half. The "7" got behind the Frenchman after an excellent long pass from Iñigo Martínez and was completely alone in front of Courtois, but Tchouaméni clearly tripped him from behind.

The action was a clear expulsion according to the rules: Tchouaméni was the last defender and stopped a clear goal-scoring opportunity, but Hernández Hernández decided to show a yellow card. And not only that, but in the second half, he forgave him a penalty: another incomprehensible decision that outraged Ferran Torres and could have radically changed the course of the match. Despite this, Barça managed to recover and won deservedly after a spectacular comeback.

Despite the controversial refereeing by Hernández Hernández, FC Barcelona has taken a well-deserved victory against their eternal rival. Ferran Torres excelled brightly and exposed Real Madrid's shortcomings, which urgently needs changes. With this result, LaLiga is all but decided: Flick's team will sign a well-deserved double after an extraordinary season.