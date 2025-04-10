Lamine Yamal's Viral Gesture with Ansu Fati That Charms at Barça: 'They're Family'

Ansu Fati hadn't played a single official minute for over 3 months, but everything changed this past Wednesday when he played the final minutes of the Barça-Borussia Dortmund match. The game ended with a 4-0 win that leaves Barça with one foot in the semifinals, but it was highlighted by a great viral gesture from Lamine Yamal. The Spaniard was key in Barça's victory and even scored the fourth goal, but he was much more decisive with a human gesture that "e-Notícies" captured and confirmed exclusively.

Barça thrashed Borussia Dortmund in an easy match for Hansi Flick's team, who secured the victory in the second half with a lethal Robert Lewandowski in terms of scoring. Additionally, the match was orchestrated by Lamine Yamal, who was not only decisive with his goal but also distributed the play as he wished. The Spanish international is already the best player in the world, but he also left a gesture that shows he is a great teammate and has a huge heart.

[IMAGE]{815025}[/IMAGE]

Besides Lamine Yamal, Frenkie de Jong was another of the great protagonists of the match against the German team. De Jong excelled in all aspects of the game, but he was especially brilliant in defensive tasks, something he has greatly improved under Hansi Flick. Although De Jong was key, the MVP of the match went to Robert Lewandowski, who scored 2 goals that leave Barça on the verge of reaching the Champions League semifinals.

Lamine Yamal's Viral Gesture with Ansu Fati That Charms Barça: "They're Family"

Barça experienced another great magical night at Montjuïc, but Lamine Yamal was undoubtedly the main protagonist with a gesture that has already gone viral on social media. Lamine Yamal didn't finish the match against Borussia Dortmund. He was substituted in the 86th minute, at his own request, but the curious thing is that he did it so his friend Ansu Fati could enter the field 3 months later.

According to "e-Notícies" exclusively, Lamine Yamal wanted to speed up the substitution so that Ansu Fati, one of his best friends at Barça, could enter and play more minutes. Lamine Yamal's gesture quickly went viral on social media, although some fans were worried about a possible injury to the Spaniard.

Everything 'ok' with Lamine Yamal: his insistence on the substitution was so that Ansu Fati, teammate and great friend, could enjoy what he loves most in life.

Ansu Fati barely got into the game, but Hansi Flick's idea is for him to have another great opportunity this coming Sunday in the LaLiga EA Sports match in Leganés.