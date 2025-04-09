Barça Wins, but Flick Makes It Clear to Laporta: 'I Don't Want Either of Them'

It is becoming increasingly clear, Barça are candidates and favorites for the Champions League. Tonight, against Borussia Dortmund, Flick's team gave a masterclass on how to play soccer and won 4-0 on the scoreboard. With this victory, the quarter-final tie is in their favor, and they only need to finish off today's great performance next week in Germany.

The truth is that the match was one-sided. The first half was a monologue from Flick's team, who didn't suffer at any moment. Szczesny had a really calm night, while the midfielders and forwards played at their leisure, with the trio being especially accurate.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal has once again shown why he is one of the best in the world at just 17 years old. Lewandowski left the field with a brace and the possibility of having scored more goals. To top it off, Raphinha keeps adding to his stats: against Borussia Dortmund, he achieved one goal and two assists.

Without a doubt, Barça's fans enjoyed themselves immensely and are already eagerly awaiting the return match. However, beyond the sporting success, tonight's duel also served for Flick and Laporta to make decisions. Indeed they did, as they ruled out two potential signings in one fell swoop.

| @FCBarcelona

Flick Tells Laporta: I Don't Want Them

Flick has been asking for several months for a new striker to complement Barça's trio. Robert Lewandowski is already of an age and can't play everything, while an injury to Lamine or Raphinha could be fatal. That's why, today against Borussia Dortmund, the Barça coach has been closely following two potential signings.

Karim Adeyemi is on Barça's radar, but today wasn't his night. Flick knows him perfectly and knows he would be a top-level reinforcement for Barça's bench. However, his possible arrival in Barcelona has been canceled after his performance: he played so poorly that he was substituted at halftime.

On the other hand, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has also been considered by Barça's leadership. Laporta has a weakness for the English winger, who is already valued at 50 million at just 20 years old. His speed and boldness fit into Flick's scheme; along with Adeyemi, they are the two fastest in the Champions League.

After Barça-Dortmund, Flick has been convinced that neither Jamie Bynoe-Gittens nor Karim Adeyemi are what he needs. He has conveyed this to Laporta, who is already looking for other options. Nico Williams, for example, is once again being strongly considered in recent hours.