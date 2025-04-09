Deco Only Needs 45 Minutes of Barça-Dortmund: He Will Play at Camp Nou 100%

Deco won't be on the Montjuïc field tonight, as he has been retired from the playing fields for several years. However, he will play an essential role in one of the most important decisions for the upcoming seasons. His opinion is highly regarded by Laporta and Flick, so he can't fail.

Barça-Dortmund arrives at a critical moment of the season, with the locals at the limit due to accumulated fatigue, which could cause some unexpected scare. To avoid this, Flick has presented his best eleven, with Fermín López as the big novelty in the midfield instead of Dani Olmo. For now, the German coach's success is total, as FC Barcelona has overwhelmingly dominated the first 45 minutes of the match.

The chances have followed one after another, with Lamine Yamal at an extraordinary level and Raphinha being tremendously incisive. Additionally, Fermín has also appeared very well from the second line and, defensively, Cubarsí and Iñigo have kept the defense solidly. The general level has been very high, forcing Deco to make a vital decision that will affect the sports planning for the next season.

Deco Has It Clear, He Doesn't Need to See More

Deco plays an essential role in executing signings, but also in the departures section. The sporting director of FC Barcelona must make complicated decisions, but he always does so thinking of the common good. The signing of Olmo, for example, bears his signature; as well as the hiring of Flick or the loan of Álex Valle to Como.

In this regard, Deco is clear after seeing the first half of Barça-Dortmund that Fermín López has to stay in FC Barcelona 100%. The Andalusian, who has played as a starter today, has shown great flashes of quality and has proven that he fits perfectly into the culé scheme. His ability to arrive from the second line and associate with teammates is a sure value for the Catalans.

Fermín López Is Very Appealing to Atleti, but Deco Stops His Departure

In recent weeks, Fermín López has been in the spotlight due to Atlético de Madrid's interest. Simeone wants to strengthen the midfield and had thought of the culé midfielder, who is not an undisputed starter. His characteristics fit perfectly with the style of those from the capital, but Deco doesn't agree.

Fermín López, despite Simeone's siren calls, will stay at Barça. He will play at Camp Nou next year and the following ones. Deco decided this during today's Barça-Dortmund.