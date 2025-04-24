Víctor Valdés Reveals What Was an Open Secret: 'Barça Awaits Him in the...'

It was an open secret and Víctor Valdés, former coach and player of Barça, has taken it upon himself to confirm it in "petit comité" in recent hours. Víctor Valdés, former goalkeeper of Barça, is one of the most important goalkeepers in the ancient history and modern history of the culer club. However, his success as a player has not been comparable to what he has achieved as a coach, as he has gone through several teams without any sporting glory.

Víctor Valdés, however, has already received several proposals and there is one that particularly suits him: he will return to the bench as a coach and, very likely, he is preparing to return. Yes, that's right, Víctor Valdés is preparing to return to Barça, the culer club that could offer him the bench of Juvenil A for the next official season. According to 'e-Notícies', Víctor Valdés will sign for Real Ávila of Segunda Federación.

Despite this surprising signing, this digital can confirm that the idea of Barça and Víctor Valdés is for the former goalkeeper to return to the culer club to manage the Juvenil. It would be Víctor Valdés's second stint as a coach at the blaugrana club: the first was under Bartomeu's mandate and ended quite badly. The idea of Barça, as we explained, is for Víctor Valdés to take charge of Juvenil A, as the current coach, Juliano Belletti, will move up to the culer reserve team starting next year.

Víctor Valdés, at 43 years old, has moved to the background and enjoys a life without public presence. We all remember him wearing the FC Barcelona jersey, the team in which he debuted in 2002 after going through almost all the lower categories of La Masia. However, after hanging up his gloves in 2018, he hasn't had as much luck as he did in his playing days.

Víctor Valdés will seek to reverse this situation at Real Ávila, a Segunda Federación club that is fourth in the standings and fighting for the promotion play-offs to Primera Federación. According to several digital sources, Real Ávila has signed Víctor Valdés for this season and one more, but the truth is that Barça plans to make him an offer soon.

Víctor Valdés's last known experience was at UA Horta, in group V of Tercera División. Additionally, he worked as a goalkeeper trainer at Barça during the 2021-2022 season. Meanwhile, Barça will closely follow the development of a Valdés who trusts he can seize this opportunity at Real Ávila, a club that could move up a category this very year.