Urgent notice to these 3 Barça players: Soto Grado heats up Espanyol-Barça

César Soto Grado, 44-year-old referee from La Rioja, will be in charge of officiating the Barcelona classic between Espanyol and Barça. This could be Soto Grado's last season as a First Division referee, so the referee from La Rioja is playing for whether or not he will continue working in the elite of soccer.

| Europa Press

That said, Soto Grado has already heated up the Espanyol-Barça with a clear urgent warning. Barça would be league champion if they win in Cornellà and, consequently, Soto Grado knows the importance of this match for both Catalan teams. Curiously, to protect himself, Soto Grado has issued an urgent warning that has upset Barça: the referee is preparing to continue officiating in the First Division for one more season.

Urgent warning to these 3 Barça players: Soto Grado heats up the Espanyol-Barça

The RFEF has published the referee appointments for matchday 36 of the league and Barça already knows that Soto Grado will officiate. Barça's record with Soto Grado is negative: in 13 matches the team has only achieved 5 victories and 3 draws, while recording a total of 5 defeats.

Hansi Flick has very bad memories of Soto Grado and believes that the RFEF has not made the decision randomly. Barça fears that the RFEF will make life impossible for Hansi Flick's team, which still has 3 matches ahead: Espanyol, Villarreal, and Athletic Club.

Above all, Soto Grado knows that Barça has many chances to lift the league championship on Espanyol's field: urgent warning to Flick's team.

Soto Grado prepares the Espanyol-Barça: possible disaster in the league

Soto Grado knows that Barça has already been crowned league champion in Cornellà and that this led to a series of incidents at the end of the league match. Blows, field invasion, damage to television and real estate equipment, among others. It is for all these reasons that Soto Grado has issued an urgent warning to 3 Barça players.

Soto Grado would have contacted Barça to ask them that, in case they are crowned champions after beating Espanyol, they do not cause much commotion on the Cornellà field. The message would be directed, especially, to Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Alejandro Balde, three of the players who are most accustomed to celebrating effusively on the field.