Barça has received a colossal and practically irresistible offer for Dani Olmo, the Egarense midfielder signed last summer. “Not even for Kylian Mbappé was so much offered,” explain sources from Barça, who are considering accepting and making official the sale of Dani Olmo this coming summer.

In recent hours, there has been talk of an offer from Manchester City, which is looking to replace De Bruyne, but Barça denies that the great proposal is from the English club. However, sources from FC Barcelona assure that a club has offered more than 100 million euros for Dani Olmo: Joan Laporta is considering the sale in this transfer market.

Dani Olmo's season hasn't been bad, but injuries have greatly affected it. He started off strong in his debut at Rayo Vallecano's field, but that spark has been fading, especially in important matches. At Barça, there is a feeling that Fermín López has outperformed him, which is why they are considering selling Dani Olmo.

Dani Olmo has an active contract and doesn't want to leave, but Barça could push him after the latest offer received this week. There is a club offering more than 100 million for Dani Olmo and Joan Laporta, who adores Fermín López, could accept it very soon. It is curious that a football entity offers for Dani Olmo almost the same as was once offered for Kylian Mbappé, now at Madrid.

The summer transfer market is approaching, and clubs, especially the European giants, are starting to consider possible moves to strengthen themselves. Barça takes for granted that they will be able to make some adjustments, but there are entities looking to make structural changes with major signings.

In fact, one of these giants is looking to secure the signing of a Dani Olmo who has real options to leave Barça this summer. According to 'e-Notícies', a major club from Arabia offers €120M for the signing of Dani Olmo, who would earn nearly 17 million euros net annually.

Besides this major Arab club, Barça also knows that City is keeping an eye on an Olmo who will have to meet with Laporta to plan his future and present.