Maximum joy: Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí receive the most special congratulations

Women's Barça has made history again. This time, with a crushing 0-9 victory against Real Betis, the team led by Pere Romeu has been crowned champion of the Liga F 2024/25. This new title is not just another one: it represents the sixth consecutive Liga for the blaugranas and the tenth in the club's history.

With 27 victories and only two defeats in 29 matches, Barça has dominated every corner of Spain. Their numbers are impressive: 125 goals scored and only 16 conceded.

The new star forward, Ewa Pajor, has been key with her 23 goals this season. But beyond the numbers, this team has shown brilliant, brave, and effective soccer.

Aitana and Alexia, soul and heart of Barça

Among so much talent, two names stand out for their impact on and off the field: Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas. The first, chosen as the best player in the world last year, continues to guide the team with her vision, technique, and competitive character. The second, a living legend of the club, has proven her leadership and commitment again after overcoming challenging moments.

They are much more than footballers: they are a symbol of Barça and women's soccer. Their image inspires thousands of girls who dream of following in their footsteps. This new title is also theirs, for what they represent and for what they contribute.

A very special congratulation

Social media filled with congratulatory messages after the triumph, but one excelled especially. The former player Andrés Iniesta, an eternal idol of the club, dedicated some emotional words to the team and, in particular, to Alexia and Aitana.

"Congratulations, champions", wrote the man from La Mancha, accompanied by a photo celebrating one of his many titles with Barça. It's not just a nice message: it's the recognition of a legend toward the new references of the club. A gesture that excites, unites generations, and shows that Barça's spirit is more alive than ever.

Two finals to dream big

Although they have already conquered two titles this season, the Super Cup and the Liga, the team doesn't stop, and on the horizon, there are two more finals. The first, the great European event: the final of the Women's Champions League, on May 24 in Lisbon, against Arsenal. The second, the final of the Copa de la Reina, on June 7 in Huesca, against Atlético de Madrid.

The dream of the quadruple titles is more alive than ever. The blaugranas know what it means to make history. And they want to achieve it again.