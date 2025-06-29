Excitement unleashed at Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé and Juventus's deal is now official

Kylian Mbappé has stood out as the major absence in the first matches that Real Madrid have played in the Club World Cup. The French star suffered a severe gastroenteritis at the beginning of the tournament, which has made it impossible for him to make his debut. Meanwhile, his teammates have given everything on the field to qualify the team for the next round.

Real Madrid have finished first in the group and will face Juventus in the round of 16 in a highly demanding clash. Both teams are in a rebuilding period, but Los Blancos have shown signs of being better prepared. Xabi Alonso has already started to implement his new system with three defenders, and it seems the pieces are starting to fit together.

Logically, the team should improve even more when the French striker, the attacking reference, can finally make his debut. If nothing goes wrong at the last minute, he will be able to play against the Italians, fully recovered, although it is likely that he will start on the bench. Right now, his position is being covered by the young academy player Gonzalo García, who is performing extraordinarily well.

Real Madrid leader in group H of the Club World Cup

Real Madrid defeated the Austrian team RB Salzburg 3-0 on Thursday, June 26, in the third and final matchday of the Club World Cup group stage. This victory allows them to advance to the round of 16 and remain undefeated. Two moments of brilliance from the Brazilian Vinicius, as both scorer and provider, with a third goal from academy player Gonzalo García.

Madrid arrived at the match after a victory against Pachuca (3-1) and a draw against the Saudis of Al Hilal (1-1). Xabi Alonso's team showed collective solidity and offensive strength in the closing of the group stage. The Austrian team arrived undefeated and could have taken the lead from Los Blancos, but they could do nothing against the intensity of the white team.

Gonzalo García, the academy player who stands out

The jewel of the white academy is shining especially in the FIFA Club World Cup, to the point of making it into the ideal team of the first group stage. A young forward with a lot of mobility and a finishing ability that is frightening. Xabi Alonso hasn't hesitated to bet on Gonzalo in the face of Mbappé's forced and unexpected absence.

The Basque coach's gamble couldn't have worked out better. In the first match against the Saudis of Al Hilal, he scored his first goal. In the second match, against Mexican side Pachuca, he provided an assist, and in the third match against Salzburg, he found the net again. Against Juventus, it is possible that he will start in the starting line-up again, a great opportunity to prove his quality once more.