The transfer market for Barça won't leave anyone indifferent. Joan García and Nico Williams are already finalized, but now Barça is working to make a final decision regarding Joao Cancelo, right-back for Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia. Through several offers, Barça began to consider the return of Joao Cancelo, who already played for Barça on loan from Manchester City for half a season.

Joao Cancelo wasn't in Hansi Flick's short-term plans, but everything has changed in the last few hours. Barça has made a decision regarding Joao Cancelo and "e-Notícies" has had exclusive access to it. If nothing goes wrong, everything will become official during July, when Barça pays Nico Williams's release clause and launches its new kit, which should be a success.

Nico Williams will be Barça's major signing, but Joan Laporta also believes there will be room for Joao Cancelo, Al-Hilal's right-back who will return to Barça in this transfer market. Joao Cancelo was desperate to return and, after a few hours of reflection, Barça has ended up deciding: Joao Cancelo will return to Barça for €15 million, it's totally confirmed. Barça had some doubts, which is logical considering that Joao Cancelo is 31 years old, but a definitive decision has already been made: "We love Cancelo's character," they say.

Barça has players like Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé, but believes that Joao Cancelo's arrival is a good market opportunity. Joao Cancelo is performing at a high level in Saudi Arabia and was close to staying at Barça, but City wanted to sell him and the culer club couldn't afford a transfer. Now, already as an Al-Hilal player, Joao Cancelo is about to return to Barça, where he was very happy for 6 months.

Barça has already made a final decision regarding Joao Cancelo, who will return to the culer club during this transfer market. The price for the Portuguese right-back, represented by agent Jorge Mendes, will range between €12 and €15 million, an amount that Barça will easily cover.

Joao Cancelo left an almost indelible mark at Can Barça: he was a player who revolutionized the culer attack and won the affection of Barcelona fans with countless gestures. However, his performance was greatly overshadowed by some serious mistakes, especially against French PSG in the UEFA Champions League. Barça hopes that, in this second spell, Joao Cancelo's level will be much higher, especially thanks to the new tactical and defensive order under coach Hansi Flick.