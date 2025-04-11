Barça Responds to Lamine Yamal's Request to Renew: 'Not a Single P...'

Lamine Yamal Has Left the Soccer World Speechless with his meteoric rise to the elite at an astonishingly young age. At just 17 years old, the young talent from FC Barcelona has become one of the world's greatest prospects. Lamine enjoys playing with the ball regardless of the context, and he entertains lovers of the beautiful game against any opponent and in any setting.

Lamine Yamal debuted at 15 years old at Camp Nou and since then hasn't stopped showcasing his great qualities and talent as a footballer. He is still a minor, but this factor doesn't prevent him from dominating matches thanks to his explosive change of pace and his innate dribbling ability. His magnificent vision of the game and excellent judgment are other characteristics, something completely unusual for a player of his age.

| Europa Press

Barça Is Delighted with the Jewel of La Masia, and His Renewal Is an Absolute Priority for Joan Laporta and the Barça Board. Although the club, as of today, isn't under the 1:1 rule due to the VIP box issue, the forecast is to solve it during the month of May. Once everything is solved, it is expected that Lamine Yamal can sign the renewal of his contract until 2030, albeit with new conditions.

Lamine Yamal Sets Conditions to Sign the Renewal

The club's idea is to renew him for 5 more seasons until June 2030, and the player is completely in agreement on this matter. However, aware of his new role in the squad, he has expressed to his agent, Jorge Mendes, his intention to sign a new agreement in line with his current status. His representative has conveyed the message to President Laporta, who hasn't raised any "buts" to Lamine Yamal's wishes.

The Barça board is clear that Lamine Yamal is the cornerstone around which the new project revolves. They are willing to meet all the demands of the youth player and he will become one of the highest-paid footballers in the squad. Barça is already working to ensure Yamal is in the highest salary bracket, earning between 7 and 10 million euros per season.

Lamine Yamal, Barça's Most Valuable Asset

This great qualitative leap in the forward's salary scale is not only a reward for his talent but a strategic necessity. Both for his market value and his contribution and sporting influence, Lamine is the most valuable asset of the Catalan entity. Lamine Yamal's current clause is 1 billion, making his signing a pipe dream for any club.

The Premier League is alert to the renewal movements between player and club. Manchester City and Liverpool aren't giving up and hope that the talks don't come to fruition and remain stalled. They are aware of the great economic and financial difficulties of the Barça club, and they base their hopes on being able to eventually sign Lamine, but it will be impossible, he will renew until 2030.