Unexpected, Dean Huijsen Leaves Real Madrid Hanging: 'He's Negotiating With...'

Real Madrid has shown a strong interest in Dean Huijsen, the promising 20-year-old central defender from Bournemouth. The defensive crisis that the white team is going through, with injuries and a lack of depth in the backline, has led the leaders to seriously consider his signing. Huijsen, with a release clause of 60 million euros, perfectly fits the profile sought by Florentino Pérez to strengthen the defense.

Since his arrival at Bournemouth, Dean Huijsen has stood out for his maturity and great technical quality, skills that have won over the fans. His ability to read the game, his aerial dominance, and his ball-playing skills have caught the attention of top-level clubs. It wouldn't be surprising if Real Madrid decided to cast their nets this very summer to try to sign him.

Real Madrid Isn't Alone in the Race for Dean Huijsen

It's evident that Real Madrid needs to strengthen the defensive area after the debacle in the Champions League against Arsenal. Raúl Asencio has shown many shortcomings, and Antonio Rüdiger's level isn't what it used to be. That's why Dean Huijsen's name is resonating so strongly in the Bernabéu offices.

However, in the last few hours, a new threat has emerged, as Bayern Munich has shown a determined interest in Dean Huijsen. According to Florian Plettenberg, a reputable journalist from Sky Germany, the German club considers him an attractive option. However, even though Bayern has been closely following the player, they haven't yet made a formal offer.

Dean Huijsen Chooses Destination: Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

Despite Bayern Munich's interest, Dean Huijsen has expressed his preference for Real Madrid, as he has expressed his admiration for the white club on several occasions. However, Madrid hasn't yet made a definitive decision about his signing. Time is pressing, and Huijsen might be forced to consider other options if the Madrid club doesn't decide soon.​

Dean Huijsen's situation is a reflection of the fierce competition in the transfer market. While Real Madrid evaluates their options, Bayern Munich positions itself as a serious rival. The young defender's future could be decided in the coming weeks, and his decision will mark a milestone in his promising career.​