Mikel Arteta Demands a Barça Signing After Eliminating Madrid: Arsenal Goes All Out

Arsenal has achieved what seemed impossible: eliminating Real Madrid from the Champions League. Mikel Arteta's team has survived the feared Bernabéu and advances to the next round after a 5-1 aggregate victory. This historic result has left a mark on the international press, which highlights the English team's superiority in intensity, collective play, and offensive effectiveness.

With the qualification in the bag, Mikel Arteta is already thinking about how to improve the squad for the next season. Arsenal's performance is good, but it could be better, and for this, the Spanish coach has set his sights on Barça. Arteta seeks to strengthen his defensive line and has focused on Hansi Flick's pillar: Jules Koundé.

| Europa Press

Jules Koundé, the Key Piece at Barça

The 2024-2025 season is being outstanding for the French defender. At 26 years old, Jules Koundé has played 47 official matches with Barça, accumulating more than 4,000 minutes of play. He has scored 3 goals and provided 7 assists, showing his offensive capability in addition to his defensive solidity.

His versatility allows him to perform both as a center-back and a right-back, adapting to the team's tactical needs. This versatility has been key in Flick's scheme, who considers him essential in his defensive system.

| Europa Press

Arsenal Is Willing to Invest

Faced with the possible departure of Koundé, Arsenal is willing to make a significant offer. According to reports, the Gunners are preparing a proposal of 75 million euros to sign the Barça defender. This figure would test the Catalan club's ability to keep their star.

Meanwhile, Jules Koundé has expressed his desire to continue at Barça, where he feels valued and an integral part of the project. However, Arsenal's tempting offer could make him reconsider his future.

Can Arsenal Convince Barça?

The situation is complex since Barça greatly values Koundé, and his departure would leave a difficult-to-fill void. However, Arsenal's offer is attractive both for the player and the club. It will be interesting to see how this negotiation develops in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continues their journey in the Champions League with an eye on new conquests. The elimination of Real Madrid has been a statement of authority that reinforces Arteta's team's ambition.