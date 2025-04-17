Ansu Fati started the season hoping to regain his place in the first team after a loan at Brighton the previous season. He spoke with Flick in the summer and together they decided to give it a chance to see if he could play regularly. However, persistent injuries and fierce internal competition limited his opportunities.

Under Hansi Flick's management, the forward has played only 158 minutes in LaLiga, without scoring goals and with limited presence in the squad. His last appearance was in January, in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro, after which he was regularly relegated to the bench. Only a few minutes against Dortmund in the first leg have broken this pattern: Ansu Fati is KO.

| Europa Press

Ansu Fati's Conversation With Deco

The 2024-2025 season for Ansu Fati at Barça has been a rollercoaster of emotions, difficult decisions, and finally, a resolution that seemed inevitable. The young striker, once considered Lionel Messi's successor, has decided to end his time at the Catalan club.

With two years remaining on his contract, Ansu had become a problem for the Catalan club's finances, as he refused to leave and rejected several offers in January. However, now everything has changed and he has informed Deco of this.

In a recent meeting, Ansu Fati communicated to Deco his decision to leave the club at the end of the season: "I'm going to leave Barça". The sporting director is fully aware that the player's situation doesn't fit into Barça's long-term plans and welcomes his decision.

| @ansufati, Instagram

Possible Destinations for Ansu Fati

In Saudi Arabia and Qatar, they are very alert to Ansu Fati, but several European clubs have also shown interest in signing him. Premier League teams, like West Ham United, have been linked with the Barça forward, looking to strengthen their attack with a player of his great potential. Additionally, clubs from Serie A and the Bundesliga have also expressed interest, although no formal offers have been made yet.​

Ansu Fati's departure marks the end of a promising era that didn't materialize as expected, his talent and potential weren't enough to overcome the adversities. Fans will remember his brilliant moments, but they will also lament what could have been. With his departure, a chapter in the club's recent history closes, leaving room for new opportunities and challenges.