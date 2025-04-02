Unexpected Exchange Between Barça and Real Sociedad: Eric García Says Goodbye to Camp Nou

Eric García Has Become Barça's Wildcard, showing his ability to adapt both to the center of defense and the midfield. His versatility has allowed him to earn the trust of coaches and teammates, establishing himself as a valuable resource in Flick's tactical scheme. However, despite his desire to succeed at Camp Nou, the current circumstances seem to be leading him toward a new stage in his career.​

This year, with Flick at the helm, Eric García has alternated between starting and being on the bench. The competition in his position and the multiple tactical options have limited his prominence. His market value is estimated at around 15 million, and this valuation, combined with his versatility, has sparked the interest of several clubs, including Real Sociedad.

| @ericgm3

Real Sociedad's Interest in Eric García and a Possible Exchange

Real Sociedad Has Shown Strong Interest in Eric García. Imanol Alguacil sees him as a key piece to strengthen his squad, highlighting his adaptability and technical quality. The txuri-urdin club has closely followed his development and is willing to negotiate his incorporation; in fact, they almost managed to finalize his transfer in January, but it ultimately couldn't happen.

Now, according to new information, Barça and Real Sociedad Could Finalize an Exchange Benefiting Both Parties. The operation would involve Eric García's departure from Camp Nou in exchange for Takefusa Kubo joining the Catalan team. Kubo, a 24-year-old Japanese winger, has excelled at Real Sociedad, standing out for his speed and one-on-one ability.

| Europa Press

Eric García, Key to Reducing the Cost of Takefusa Kubo's Operation

Barça Considers Different Modalities for Takefusa Kubo to Play at Camp Nou. One option is the loan of Eric García to Real Sociedad, allowing him to accumulate minutes and experience. Another possibility is his permanent transfer for a sum close to 10 million euros, which would help lower the price of the Japanese player.

Eric García's departure would open the door to new additions at Barça. Besides the possible arrival of Takefusa Kubo, the club could explore the market in search of a right-back to provide rest and competition for Jules Koundé. These decisions are part of Barça's strategy to balance their squad and adapt to the demands of the next season.