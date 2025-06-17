Unexpected: Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres get Barça into a €24M mess

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have been essential in Barça's attack during the past season. The Polish footballer, considered one of the best "9"s of all time, has reached a total of 42 goals and has shown his worth, ensuring his continuity for one more year. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres has established himself as the ideal game-changer, playing in all three attacking positions and scoring 19 goals.

Barring a major surprise, both will be the strikers chosen by Flick for the next season. In a complicated economic context, Barça can't allocate significant resources to sign another striker. That's why Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are shaping up to be the central pieces of the offensive line.

The unexpected price to pay for Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres

Despite the importance both players have in Hansi Flick's scheme, the Catalan club still owes money for their signings. In the case of Robert Lewandowski, Barça still has a pending payment of 11 million, while Ferran Torres adds a debt of 13 million. This raises the total amount to 24 million euros that the club must pay before June 30.

This expense, although necessary to complete the squad, complicates Barça's options to strengthen other positions this summer. Despite the vital importance of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, the club faces a considerable financial challenge. The 24 million debt limits their ability to sign new players, especially in a market where other key areas need to be reinforced.

Vitor Roque doesn't escape either

These payments are joined by other financial commitments that Barça must fulfill before June 30. One of the signings that has caused debt is Vitor Roque, who, although promising, has been one of Barça's least fortunate investments lately. Barça still has to pay 11 million euros for the Brazilian striker, which further worsens the club's financial situation.

These financial commitments not only delay Barça's reinforcement plans, but also affect the club's ability to compete in the transfer market. With so many short-term debts, the team is forced to make difficult decisions regarding player departures and arrivals. Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are the perfect example, since the club is still paying for their transfers.