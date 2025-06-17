Celta calls Deco to confirm the big news: almost €20M for Barça

Deco has a lot of work ahead this summer. After a successful season in terms of results, Barça's sporting director faces the difficult task of keeping the squad's competitive level. Although the club has managed to return to the 1:1 rule, which means it can sign players normally, finances require sacrifices.

Barça's economic situation remains delicate, and although there is room to bring in new players, space will first have to be made in the squad. Deco is aware of this, and his main goal is to sell before signing. In this context, an unexpected ally has emerged in Celta de Vigo, which has opened an important door for the Catalan club.

| E-Noticies

Deco thanks Celta de Vigo

Celta de Vigo has confirmed the signing of Ilaix Moriba, which has had a direct impact on Barça's finances. The deal is closed at €6 million ($6 million), but the most interesting part is the agreement the Catalan club signed at the time. In 2021, when Barça decided to sell Ilaix to Leipzig, they kept a percentage of the player's future sale, which is now materializing.

Ilaix Moriba, one of the greatest prospects to come out of Barça in recent years, refused to renew his contract with the club. Faced with this situation, Joan Laporta was forced to push for his departure. The German club already paid €16 million ($16 million) fixed plus €6 million ($6 million) in variables, but the important thing is that Barça also kept 10% of any future sale.

Celta gives Deco €600,000

Now, Celta de Vigo has signed Ilaix Moriba for €6 million ($6 million), and as part of the previous agreement, Barça will benefit from 10% of that amount. This means that the Catalan club will receive €600,000 ($600,000) from the deal, which adds to the €16 million ($16 million) they already received at the time. Although it is not an amount that makes a difference in terms of major signings, this sum is of great value to Deco.

This income is vital for Deco, as it will allow him to make new signings to strengthen Barça for next season. Laporta's masterstroke in 2021, by securing a percentage of Ilaix Moriba's future sale, has paid off. Barça not only received a considerable sum for his initial sale, but also gets this additional amount thanks to Celta's move.