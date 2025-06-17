Tension between Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta: Barça sell their wildcard without permission

Joan Laporta's great success in recent times has been to firmly bet on Hansi Flick. The decision to change coaches came after a disastrous season on many levels. Xavi was dismissed and Laporta chose Flick as the new captain of the Barça ship after considering other candidates such as De Zerbi or Míchel.

Since his arrival, the German coach has turned around the energy and motivation radiating from the Barça locker room. Hansi Flick's methods and his way of restoring the players' confidence have been crucial for everyone to show their best level. We can say without fear of being wrong that Joan Laporta's bet was tremendously successful.

However, despite the good relationship they keep, Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick don't always share the same opinion. This has been proven by the situation of an important player in the Barça squad. Flick has expressly requested his continuity, but Laporta is already working on his departure from the club.

Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick's dilemma is called Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen, Danish center-back for Barça, has been an important player in recent years. His versatility, playing both as a center-back and as a defensive midfielder, has allowed him to earn a place in the Barça locker room. However, this past season he has been the victim of multiple injuries that have hindered his continuity and have pushed Joan Laporta to consider his departure.

However, in the final stretch of the campaign, Andreas Christensen has shown that he can be very important. The solidity he has shown in defense and his ability to adapt to various positions have not gone unnoticed by Hansi Flick. Precisely for that reason, the German coach has requested his continuity.

Joan Laporta receives an offer to sell Andreas Christensen

Despite Hansi Flick's praise, Joan Laporta has another plan for Andreas Christensen. Barça president has received an offer from Al-Nassr, a team from the Saudi league, amounting to €18 million ($18 million) for the Dane. Joan Laporta considers this a good financial opportunity for the club and is willing to accept the sale.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick doesn't look favorably on Andreas Christensen's departuredespite the €18 million ($18 million) offer. The German coach trusts the player and considers his versatility a very valuable asset for the team. This difference of opinion between Flick and Laporta has begun to generate internal tensions, as both have opposing views on the Dane's future.