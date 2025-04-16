Unexpected, Nico Williams Confirms to Barça: 'The Signing Has a Deadline'

Nico Williams is destined to relive the saga he starred in last summer. Barça tried to sign him, but the delicate culé economy ultimately made it impossible for him to join the entity led by Joan Laporta. The president tried everything he could, but the signing ended up being frustrated at the last minute.

The desire of the Navarrese forward to play one more season at San Mamés alongside his brother in the Europa League played an important role. Nico Williams saw it as a historic milestone, and considering that the final is played in Bilbao, he didn't want to miss the opportunity to make his dream come true.

Meanwhile, at Barça, they knew they couldn't pay his transfer fee and thought it appropriate to postpone the signing for the following summer. The time has come, and Laporta doesn't give up, the goal is to incorporate Nico Williams this year. The objective of the sports management is to form an offensive trident with Lamine Yamal and the Navarrese winger.

The Never-Ending Story: Nico Williams

Nico Williams's name is once again associated with a good number of European clubs that yearn for the skillful winger. Bayern Munich or Arsenal also have his signing as a goal. At Barça, both the sports management led by Deco, Hansi Flick on the bench, and the president, all row in the same direction.

Barça doesn't want to miss his signing again: Laporta is willing to pay his 60 million clause. The problem that may arise for the entity will be the registration of his high salary, and for that, they will have to balance the numbers. The solution may involve the exit operation with players who are not counted on and receive a high salary, such as Ansu Fati.

Nico Williams Sets Deadline

The player himself doesn't want the operation to be delayed and become another endless story similar to last year's. Nico Williams and his entourage want to solve the whole matter before the preseason begins, the deadline set is July 15. Barça is aware of the player's desire and is willing to make the effort.

Last year, Joan Laporta clearly leaned toward his signing while Deco and Flick preferred Dani Olmo. The one from Terrassa was the big signing that finally landed at the club to the detriment of Nico. This time, Hansi Flick would have already given his approval, Nico, with his speed, dribbling, and ability to fix defenses, fits perfectly into Flick's system.

The German coach seeks dynamism on the wings and offensive depth, characteristics typical of Nico Williams. The exit operation at Barça will be a key issue in the arrival of the Navarrese. Players like Christensen, Ansu Fati, or Araújo himself could leave Barça this summer.