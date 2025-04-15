Barça has the opportunity to return to the UEFA Champions League semifinals 6 years later, and to do so, they must definitively eliminate the German Borussia Dortmund. Barça arrives with a great advantage (4-0) achieved in the first leg, but Hansi Flick's team doesn't want any surprises and aims to accumulate a large economic amount. Besides the sporting objectives, Laporta's Barça knows that a large amount of money is at stake tonight against Borussia: the prize for advancing to the next round is enormous.

If they overcome the tie, Flick's Barça will face the winner of the clash between Inter and Bayern Munich (2-1 in the first leg in favor of Inter) in the semifinals. Besides focusing on the sporting aspect, it is evident that Barça also has an eye on the economic aspects. Advancing in Europe means significantly increasing revenue, and consequently, Barça knows they must overcome the German Borussia Dortmund at all costs.

| Europa Press

Barça arrives with most of the work done, although in Europe, no opponent can ever be considered defeated. Borussia Dortmund arrives shaken after the first leg result, but they trust they can stand up to a Barça that is already one of the most in-form teams. Meanwhile, Barça doesn't want any surprises and, above all, wants to beat Borussia Dortmund for an obvious reason: the economic prize offered by the Champions League is very enticing.

How Much Money Can Barça Earn Today If They Defeat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League?

Starting from the fact that Barça, which finished the UEFA Champions League group stage as second in the group after Liverpool, has already obtained 55 million euros. However, advancing to the next round this Tuesday would mean that Barça would again "add" a good chunk from the top European competition.

Barça has already accumulated more than 67 million euros in this UEFA Champions League, but if they overcome Borussia Dortmund, the club's revenue would increase exponentially. If Barça beats the German Borussia Dortmund this Tuesday, the club will earn, just for reaching the semifinals, a total of 15 million. In other words, if Barça advances against Borussia Dortmund, they will earn an additional 15 million, which, added to the 67M€ already obtained, will leave a total of 82 million.

The UEFA Champions League rewards the four semifinalists with 15 million and the two finalists with 18.5 million. Additionally, the champion of the current edition of the UEFA Champions League will pocket an additional 6.5 million, which will be added to another 4 million for participating in the UEFA Super Cup.